The number of viruses on Earth is shockingly greater than the number of stars in the Universe. In fact, for each star, there are at least 100 million viruses on our planet.

However, do you know which virus type is most common among viruses? It’s bacteriophages, viruses that infect and harm bacteria. Microbiologists suggest that bacteriophages are the most prevalent life forms on Earth.

They can be found in the most extreme environments on our planet. Scientists have previously isolated bacteriophages from acidic hot springs, salty lakes, deserts, mountains, and even arctic ice.

Recently, a team of international researchers discovered a new bacteriophage in a sediment sample taken from Mariana Trench, the deepest spot on Earth. The sediment was retrieved from a depth of 8,900 meters.