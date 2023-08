It is estimated that there are over 100 billion trillion (1024) stars in space, but do you know the number of stars in the entire universe is way less than the number of viruses that currently inhabit Earth?

A report suggests that our planet is home to 1031 viruses, and they are probably the most powerful beings in terms of population. They come in all kinds of shapes and forms, however, some are more bizarre than others.

Recently, researchers from the Max Planck Institute and the University of Massachusetts discovered giant virus-like particles (VLPs) in soil samples from Harvard Forest. They are unlike any other viruses humans have ever known.