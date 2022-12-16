A new water-based switch is thousands of times faster than current semiconductors

What are transistors?

Transistors are a crucial component in electronic devices because they can control the flow of electricity through a circuit, effectively acting as a switch. When a transistor is turned on or "saturated," it allows current to flow through it, and when it is turned off or "cut off," it does not allow current to flow.

The speed of a transistor is determined by how quickly it can switch between its conductive and non-conductive states. This is known as the transistor's switching speed or switching frequency.

The faster a transistor can switch, the faster a computer system can perform tasks.

Modern computers use a variety of techniques to increase the switching speed of transistors, including the use of advanced semiconductor materials. However, they are still "limited in their speed," explains Dr. Claudius Hoberg, author of the study, Faculty of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Ruhr-University Bochum.

Now, researchers at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, have developed a new concept for switches with unprecedented speed.

Ultra-fast water-based switches with terahertz frequencies

To create the switch, researchers used a highly concentrated sodium iodide dissolved water- in simpler terms, salty water. And sprayed this salty water from a custom-made nozzle as a thin sheet only a few microns thick.