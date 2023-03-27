New water reservoir found on Moon holds promise for lunar missions

A new water reservoir on the Moon

Numerous lunar missions have verified the existence of structural water or water ice on the Moon. Furthermore, there is little doubt that most of the Moon's surface is covered in water, although much less than on Earth.

Scientists already suspect that there should be a hydrated layer or reservoir at depth in the lunar soils to support the retention, release, and replenishment of water on the Moon's surface, given that surface water on the Moon exhibits diurnal cycles and loss to space.

Still, prior investigations into the water content - of lunar soils' small mineral grains, agglutinates created by impacts, volcanic rocks, and pyroclastic glass beads - have been unable to explain this lunar surface water cycle.

Now, doctorate candidate HE Huicun, under the guidance of Prof. HU Sen, proposed that impact glass beads, a common component in lunar soils with a non-crystalline form, were a suitable candidate for examination of the unexplained hydrated layer or reservoir in lunar soils.

Diagram of the lunar surface water cycle associated with impact glass beads Prof. HU Sen’s group

The researchers examined the water content of glass beads generated by impact events using Chang'e-5 lunar soil samples. They discovered water consistent with a solar wind origin is stored within the impact glass.

Additionally, water distribution within individual beads suggests that water can quickly build up in glass beads through diffusion over a few years and then be rapidly released.