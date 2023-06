A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) developed a method to help determine whether Euler's and Einstein's laws of physics are able to explain dark matter and the acceleration of the Universe's expansion.

Their results, published in a new paper in the journal Nature Astronomy, ultimately highlight limitations in existing laws of physics.

A missing ingredient

The theories of Leonhard Euler and Albert Einstein completely altered our perception of the universe. By describing the movements of celestial objects, Euler provided a new method for understanding the evolution of the cosmos. Einstein's theory of relativity, meanwhile, demonstrated that space-time can be distorted by star clusters and galaxies.