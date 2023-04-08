New Webb image shows stunning details of a dead star's remnants

“Cas A represents our best opportunity to look at the debris field of an exploded star and run a kind of stellar autopsy to understand what type of star was there beforehand and how that star exploded,” said Danny Milisavljevic of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, principal investigator of the Webb program that captured these observations.

“Compared to previous infrared images, we see incredible detail that we haven't been able to access before,” added Tea Temim of Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, a co-investigator on the program.

Cassiopeia A has been widely studied by a number of observatories, including NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, whose details can be combined to provide scientists with a more comprehensive understanding of the remnant.

In the new image, infrared light is translated into visible-light wavelengths resulting in substantial information the team of astronomers is just starting to explore. The image shows orange and red hues that are due to emissions from warm dust and delineate where ejected materials from the exploded star are ramming into surrounding circumstellar gas and dust.

“We’re still trying to disentangle all these sources of emission,” said Ilse De Looze of Ghent University in Belgium, another co-investigator on the program.