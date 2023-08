The fossils of an extinct whale species that dominated sea-covered parts of ancient Egypt 41 million years ago have been discovered.

The extraordinary fossil find was made by Mansoura University Vertebrate Paleontology Center based in Egypt.

This new-to-science ancient whale species has been scientifically named Tutcetus rayanensis.

The fossilized specimen was discovered near Fayum, embedded in a middle Eocene limestone block.

The holotype fossil consisted of the skull, jaws, hyoid bone, and atlas vertebra. Upon closer examination, the fossil revealed that the creature belonged to the basilosaurid family of extinct cetaceans (which includes whales and dolphins).

Tutcetus is noted to be the smallest known basilosaurid based on the fossil remains, which show it to be a "small-sized subadult" with an estimated length of 8.2 feet (2.5 meters) and a body mass of roughly 412 pounds (187 kilograms).