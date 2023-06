The discovery of a new “pulsing” binary star system has shed new light on the evolution of stars while confirming a new exotic class of stellar object: the white dwarf pulsar.

The star in question, J191213.72-441045.1 (J1912-4410), is a white dwarf about 773 light-years from Earth and is part of binary star system with a companion red dwarf. It is thought to complete a rotation of its axis once every roughly five minutes, which coincides with a regular, periodic pulse of X-ray radiation that is observable from the system.

This isn’t the first white dwarf system we’ve seen that behaves in such a way. The first was AR Scorpii (AR Sco), discovered in 2016, and the discovery of a second white dwarf system exhibiting this same quirk is significant.