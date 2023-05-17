New York City, it turns out, is sinking under its own weight

In a fascinating new study published in the journal Earth's Future, a team of scientists has found that New York City is slowly sinking under its weight. The problem is due to a common natural phenomenon called subsidence, where heavy things, like buildings, gradually settle over time or when dramatic changes in the Earth result in things sinking into the ground.

This can be for various reasons, but sudden movements in soft sediment or heavy loads pushing down on soft deposits are prime examples. If the calculations from the study are true, then the city is slowly sinking at a rate of about 1 to 2 millimeters per year. This doesn't sound like much, but it should be noted that this is an average; some parts are sinking much faster.