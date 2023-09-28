New York is simultaneously sinking and rising, but why?

One of the key indicators of climate change is the rise in sea levels at a global scale, with recent rates being unprecedented in the last 2,500 years. In an exciting study published yesterday, 27 September, NASA-based scientists found that some areas of New York City are sinking while others are rising at varying rates due to natural and man-made factors.

Interesting Engineering had reported earlier on a similar study, which said that New York is sinking due to a natural phenomenon called subsidence, where heavy objects, like buildings, gradually settle over time or when dramatic changes in the Earth result in things sinking into the ground. The latest study doesn't allay these fears but confirms them.