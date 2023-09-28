New York is simultaneously sinking and rising, but why?Areas of New York City are sinking while others are rising at varying rates due to both natural and man-made factors.Sejal Sharma| Sep 28, 2023 11:21 AM ESTCreated: Sep 28, 2023 11:21 AM ESTscienceNew York CityShuo Guo/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.One of the key indicators of climate change is the rise in sea levels at a global scale, with recent rates being unprecedented in the last 2,500 years. In an exciting study published yesterday, 27 September, NASA-based scientists found that some areas of New York City are sinking while others are rising at varying rates due to natural and man-made factors.Interesting Engineering had reported earlier on a similar study, which said that New York is sinking due to a natural phenomenon called subsidence, where heavy objects, like buildings, gradually settle over time or when dramatic changes in the Earth result in things sinking into the ground. The latest study doesn't allay these fears but confirms them. See Also Related New York City, it turns out, is sinking under its own weight The team mapped the metropolitan area from 2016 to 2023 using interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR), a remote sensing technique to measure changes in land surface altitude. The team’s observation of land changes occurred in areas where there were some modifications made to the Earth’s surface due to landfills or new land created from oceans, rivers, or other bodies of water. All this activity has made the ground looser and more compressible beneath subsequent buildings, as per the NASA press release.“We’ve produced such a detailed map of vertical land motion in the New York City area that there are features popping out that haven’t been noticed before,” said Brett Buzzanga, lead author of the study and a postdoctoral researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.The team used a remote sensing techniqueOf the areas observed, the team identified two notable hot spots of uplift – the first being runway 13/31 at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, which is subsiding at a rate of about 0.15 inches per year. This runway is built on a former landfill and is currently undergoing an $8 billion renovation designed in part to alleviate enhanced flooding from sea level rise, noted the researchers.The other hot spot recognized was the Arthur Ashe Tennis Stadium in Queens, which is sinking at a rate of about 0.18 inches per year and required the construction of a lightweight roof during renovation to reduce its heaviness, according to the study.Sinking aided by ancient activitiesThe natural processes aiding this sinking of New York City’s land date back to 24,000 years when most of today’s Albany was covered with a huge ice sheet. The team found that the area is sinking at a rate of 1.6 mm/year, consistent with glacial adjustment to the melting of the former ice sheets. New York City, which sits on land that was raised just outside the edge of the ice sheet, is now sinking back down, explained the press release.“I’m intrigued by the potential of using high-resolution InSAR to measure these kinds of relatively short-lived environmental modifications associated with uplift,” said Robert Kopp, co-author of the study.This is important for the city’s flood planning, said David Bekaert, a JPL scientist and lead investigator of the project. The effects of climate change and global warming can be seen across the world. The year so far has been marred with unprecedented floods like in Libya and the record-setting Canadian wildfires. The researchers believe that high-resolution estimates of land motion can provide invaluable information for these efforts.The new study was published in Science Advances.Study abstract:Regional relative sea level rise is exacerbating flooding hazards in the coastal zone. In addition to changes in the ocean, vertical land motion (VLM) is a driver of spatial variation in sea level change that can either diminish or enhance flood risk. Here, we apply state-of-the-art interferometric synthetic aperture radar and global navigation satellite system time series analysis to estimate velocities and corresponding uncertainties at 30-m resolution in the New York City metropolitan area, revealing VLM with unprecedented detail. We find broad subsidence of 1.6 mm/year, consistent with glacial isostatic adjustment to the melting of the former ice sheets, and previously undocumented hot spots of both subsidence and uplift that can be physically explained in some locations. Our results inform ongoing efforts to adapt to sea level rise and reveal points of VLM that motivate both future scientific investigations into surface geology and assessments of engineering projects. 