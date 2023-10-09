New Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: Study

New Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: StudyScientists want to know why slow earthquakes happen more often at some faults than others.Sejal Sharma| Oct 09, 2023 08:45 AM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 08:45 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of an underwater tectonic plateLindsay Lou/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In New Zealand, the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates meet along a series of major fault lines. The Pacific plate dives underneath the North Island’s east coast, forming the largest and most active fault in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone. The Australian plate, sitting atop the Pacific plate, glide towards each other along this fault. In the shallower parts of the ocean, the plates have rockier formations, which, when they glide against each other, get locked together temporarily. Over time, the lock diffuses and they return to their previous positions. This results in slow slip events (SSE), which are like slow earthquakes. Unlike an earthquake, the reverberations in an SSE carry on for weeks and months. See Also Related AI predicts 70% of earthquakes a week before they occur Google's android alert failed to notify people of Turkey earthquakes: BBC investigation Many SSEs are associated with large amounts of water locked in between the fault lines. However, there is no evidence to suggest that a large water reservoir exists at this particular New Zealand fault – until now.Massive reservoir discoveredResearchers discovered a water reservoir with a sea’s worth of liquid locked two miles under the ocean floor off the coast of New Zealand. The researchers noted that this finding is important as underground water pressure may be a key ingredient in creating conditions that release tectonic stress via slow slip earthquakes. This reservoir may “drive fluid overpressures along the megathrust that give rise to frequent shallow slow slip,” wrote the researchers in the study.The experiment, which the team called NZ3D, was designed to image the source region of slow slip events at the Hikurangi margin with higher image resolutions than has been previously attempted. The press release explained that the site where the researchers found the water is part of a vast volcanic province that formed when a plume of lava the size of the United States breached the Earth’s surface in the Pacific Ocean 125 million years ago. The event was one of the Earth’s largest known volcanic eruptions and rumbled on for several million years.3D seismic images producedThe team built a 3D picture of the ancient Hikurangi volcanic plateau and observed layered sediments surrounding buried volcanoes. Based on scientific ocean drilling led by researchers at the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics (UTIG), who were collaborators on the project, lab experiments were performed on drill core samples of the volcanic rock and found that water made up nearly half of its volume.“We can’t yet see deep enough to know exactly the effect on the fault, but we can see that the amount of water that’s going down here is actually much higher than normal,” said Andrew Gase, study’s lead author and a postdoctoral fellow at the UTIG.Can an SSE cause a major earthquake? New Zealand experiences about 14,000 to 15,000 earthquakes every year. While most of these are too small to be noticed, about 150 to 200 are large enough to be felt. SSEs often occur along the same plate boundaries where earthquakes occur. However, in the past, New Zealand’s SSEs haven’t given birth to large earthquakes.The study was published in the journal Science Advances.Study abstract:Recurring slow slip along near-trench megathrust faults occurs at many subduction zones, but for unknown reasons, this process is not universal. Fluid overpressures are implicated in encouraging slow slip; however, links between slow slip, fluid content, and hydrogeology remain poorly known in natural systems. Three-dimensional seismic imaging and ocean drilling at the Hikurangi margin reveal a widespread and previously unknown fluid reservoir within the extensively hydrated (up to 47 vol % H2O) volcanic upper crust of the subducting Hikurangi Plateau large igneous province. This ~1.5 km thick volcaniclastic upper crust readily dewaters with subduction but retains half of its fluid content upon reaching regions with well-characterized slow slip. We suggest that volcaniclastic-rich upper crust at volcanic plateaus and seamounts is a major source of water that contributes to the fluid budget in subduction zones and may drive fluid overpressures along the megathrust that give rise to frequent shallow slow slip. 