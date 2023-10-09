New Zealand may experience a rise in slow earthquakes: Study

In New Zealand, the Pacific and Australian tectonic plates meet along a series of major fault lines. The Pacific plate dives underneath the North Island’s east coast, forming the largest and most active fault in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone. The Australian plate, sitting atop the Pacific plate, glide towards each other along this fault.

In the shallower parts of the ocean, the plates have rockier formations, which, when they glide against each other, get locked together temporarily. Over time, the lock diffuses and they return to their previous positions. This results in slow slip events (SSE), which are like slow earthquakes. Unlike an earthquake, the reverberations in an SSE carry on for weeks and months.