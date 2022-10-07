Newly developed silkworm silk is 70% more durable than spider silk, scientists say

Silkworm silk has traditionally been used in fashion as a source of luxury robes and royal apparel, but today, silk-based materials are more likely to be found in biomedicine as a material for stitches and surgical mesh.

Silkworms are more durable now

Having silk from silkworms is the easiest way, but the products are not as durable as that of spiders.

"Dragline silk is the main structural silk of a spider web. It is also used as a lifeline for a spider to fall from trees," says Lin. Silkworms, on the other hand, use their softer silks for the construction of their cotton-ball-like cocoons during their transformation into their moth forms.

Stress-strain curves of representative artificial and natural silks. Jingxia Wang, Tiantian Fan, & Zhi Lin

Lin's team wanted to use common silkworms since they are more available and manageable. They were motivated by the successful artificial spinning of spider egg case silk, a close relative of silkworm silk that has been demonstrated to spin easily.

Silkworms' natural silk fiber is made up of a core fiber wrapped in silk glue, which interferes with commercial fiber spinning. To get around this, the researchers boiled silk from the common silkworm Bombyx mori in a chemical bath that could dissolve this glue while also minimizing the degradation of silk proteins. The silk was then solidified in a bath of metals and sugars to improve its spinning properties.