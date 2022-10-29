Newly discovered traces of ocean on Mars indicate the planet may have once been hospitable

Warm weather and thick atmosphere

“What immediately comes to mind as one the most significant points here is that the existence of an ocean of this size means a higher potential for life,” said Benjamin Cardenas, assistant professor of geosciences at Penn State and lead author on the new study.

“It also tells us about the ancient climate and its evolution. Based on these findings, we know there had to have been a period when it was warm enough, and the atmosphere was thick enough to support this much liquid water at one time.”

The scientific community has long speculated that Mars may have had an ocean in its low-elevation northern hemisphere. This new topographical data showed clear evidence of a roughly 3.5-billion-year-old shoreline.

“The big, novel thing that we did in this paper was think about Mars in terms of its stratigraphy and its sedimentary record,” Cardenas said.

“On Earth, we chart the history of waterways by looking at sediment that is deposited over time. We call that stratigraphy, the idea that water transports sediment and you can measure the changes on Earth by understanding the way that sediment piles up. That’s what we’ve done here — but it’s Mars.”

To substantiate their findings, the team used software developed by the United States Geological Survey to map data from NASA and the Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter. As such, the researchers were able to pinpoint the area that was once ocean.