Aliens likely haven't visited because humanity's technological signature is very limited

A new study in preprint server arXiv suggests that we might not have encountered intelligent extraterrestrials because they may not find humanity very interesting.

Where are the aliens? A new Fermi paradox solution

Study author Amri Wandel, an astrophysicist at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, writes in his paper that aliens are likely drawn to planets that show signs of biological life and incredibly advanced technology.

That's assuming that life is, in fact, abundant throughout the universe and the intelligent alien species in question has the technology to locate and travel to other civilizations.

Experts have offered several explanations for the Fermi paradox over the years. Some had suggested aliens visited Earth in the distant past, long before humans evolved, or could record information regarding the visit in any meaningful way.

In Wandel's new paper, the astrophysicist suggests intelligent life is abundant throughout the Milky Way, meaning we're just not very special. This solution to the Fermi paradox is based on the theory that intelligent alien civilizations have an abundance of other lifeforms to visit, many of which will be much more technologically advanced than we are.

So, in other words, Earthlings aren't that big a deal, in the context of this theory, at least. Another famous Fermi paradox solution suggests the opposite. The Great Filter theory posits that it's exceedingly difficult for a species to become multi-planetary and that most advanced civilizations will ultimately make themselves extinct.