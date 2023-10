A group of researchers has discovered direct evidence of a new atomic nucleus that stretches what we understand of nuclear physics. Called nitrogen-9, this isotope contains seven protons and two neutrons and only exists for one billionth of a nanosecond. That is such a minute amount of time that it is difficult for scientists to agree if this really is an atomic isotope or not.

"Totally new physics"

Referred to as a "fleeting nucleus," the ratio of subatomic particles is so "lopsided" that it falls apart as quickly as it forms. Yet, despite its incredibly brief existence, many physicists agree it "counts" as a nucleus. If we can understand what is happening with incredibly short-lived nuclei like nitrogen-9, scientists are hopeful we could expand our current understanding of nuclear theory. It could even open up new avenues of studying and understanding quantum mechanics.