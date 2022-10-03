Nobel Prize Medicine 2022 announced. Here’s why Svante Pääbo’s work is remarkable

Human evolution

Humanity has been interested in understanding our origins and knowing more about those who came before us. Through the fields of archeology and paleontology, scientists have been attempting to satisfy this curiosity.

We now know that the modern human or Homo sapiens first appeared in Africa 300,000 years ago. Neanderthals, another hominin - human-like tribe, had developed outside Africa around 400,000 years ago and populated areas of Europe and Asia. About 70,000 years ago, modern humans migrated from Africa to the Middle East, from where they migrated to other parts of the world. During this time, they also came in contact with Neanderthals and possibly coexisted with them until the latter went extinct about 30,000 years ago.

In the 1990s, a new era was shaping up in medicine, where scientists began looking into the human genetic code, and the human genome project was completed. Pääbo wanted to use these tools to peek into the origins of human evolution and to study the DNA and genetic code of the Neanderthals to understand if they were genetically different.

The fragility of DNA

Pääbo soon found out that studying Neanderthals would be difficult since the DNA in Neanderthal samples degraded into short fragments and could not be studied using the same techniques. So, he began developing techniques that could be used instead.