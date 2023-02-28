Rare fossil shows non-avian ankylosaurs might have sounded like birds

Rare voice box specimens

Cricoid (purple), arytenoid (green), and ceratobranchial (blue) are depicted. Tatsuya Shinmura

Against the odds, a remarkable 84-72 million-year-old fossil of an ancient larynx from Pinacosaurus grangeri has been discovered, marking it as one of the most exceptional specimens in history. This resilient respiratory remnant is incredibly rare, being part of such fleeting tissues that rarely survive and make their way into our planet's fossil record.

Recent research confirms this unprecedented discovery to be true - making it by far the oldest known larynx specimen on Earth!

Usually, birds consist of a particular respiratory equipment set known as syrinx. It is found at the base of the bird's trachea. This enables them to make sounds without the need for vocal folds found in mammals.

Pinacosaurus, a species of ankylosaur studied by researchers, didn't possess the classic syrinx like other animals to produce sound. However, its large and kinetic larynx served a key purpose - airway protection!

Unlike creatures that rely on their voice box for closing off the glottis (to keep foreign materials out), Pinacosaurus' larynx kept it open instead; this allowed airflow regulation similar to bird vocalization patterns which could be used to modify sound production.