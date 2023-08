The Hawaiin wildfire, triggered by human actions, killed over 100 people and devastated parts of Maui County. The aftermath witnessed efforts to search for missing people, and a town with historical significance – Lahaina was reduced to ruins.

With homes and businesses ravaged, some of the most profound consequences were faced by the local communities in the region. The Washington Times noted that the recent fire is the deadliest in modern US history.

Experts have now declared the cause of the fire – highly flammable grass. The Independent reported that the invasive, non-native grassland covering a quarter of the Hawaii islands has been a major fire risk experts have warned about for years.