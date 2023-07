A new discovery from the Camp Century ice core in northwestern Greenland has unveiled a surprising chapter in our planet's climatic history, according to a study published in Science on July 20.

Sediments retrieved from the core indicate that northwestern Greenland was completely devoid of ice during the Marine Isotope Stage (MIS) 11 interglacial period, approximately 416,000 years ago, known for its low global ice volumes.

The Camp Century ice core

The Camp Century ice core is a scientific sample taken from an ice drilling project at Camp Century, a former United States military base located in northwestern Greenland.

As tempting as it may be to delve into more detail about the background of this cold-war-related project, it's really another story altogether.