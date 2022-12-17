Norwegian companies submit record $20.5 billion fossil fuel investment plans amid Russia-Ukraine war

These projects amount to total investments of more than NOK 200 billion (around $20.5 billion) and represent one of the largest private industrial developments in Europe.

“The scope of the development plans we are submitting to the Minister of Petroleum and Energy is a manifestation of our ambition to create the oil and gas company of the future – with low costs, low emissions, profitable growth, and attractive returns,” said in a statement Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

Positioned for significant growth, but at what cost?

“We are uniquely positioned for profitable growth, not least through our role as operator for several of the major field developments on the Norwegian shelf in the years ahead. This gives us a great opportunity to lead the way in transforming the oil and gas industry, in close cooperation with our license partners, our alliance partners, and other strategic partners.”

An illustration of Aker BP's oil and gas states. Aker BP

Terje Aaslan, Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, added: “It’s always a good day at work when I get to receive new development plans. What is happening today is overwhelming. The companies have taken the government at its word – they are further developing the Norwegian shelf.”

This development does not bode well for renewables which were on a good path in Europe up until the war. In January of 2021, an annual report from Ember and Agora Energiewende found that renewables produced 38 percent of the European electricity mix in 2020, compared to 37 percent by fossil fuels.