The great fire of Notre-Dame reveals iron

At a height of 32 meters when it was built in the middle of the 12th century, Notre-Dame was the tallest structure ever constructed. According to earlier studies, this record may have been made feasible by integrating several architectural advances.

However, despite the widespread usage of iron reinforcements in more recent cathedrals and efforts to restore historic structures, it remained unknown what function iron may have served in Notre-initial Dame's construction- until now.

Maxime L'Héritier of Université Paris 8, France, and colleagues could access previously concealed parts of Notre-Dame that hold clues to the possible use of iron in its construction due to the 2019 fire and subsequent restoration.

The researchers collected material samples from 12 iron staples used in the tribunes, nave aisles, and upper walls of the building to hold stones together. They used microscopic, chemical, and architectural investigations along with radiocarbon dating to learn more about the staples.

View of the chevet of Notre-Dame de Paris under restoration. Maxime L'Héritier.

The team's research indicated that during the construction of Notre-Dame in the 1160s, iron staples were undoubtedly utilized throughout the building process, making it the first building of its kind to do so.

"Radiocarbon dating reveals that Notre-Dame de Paris is indisputably the first Gothic cathedral where iron was thought of as a real building material to create a new form of architecture," the authors said in a press release.