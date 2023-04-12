Trending
Tesla in China
Bible's Lost Section Found
Alzheimer's treatment
Realistic Holograms
Robot Dogs to Paint Art
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

Novel collagen mapping method makes invisible ancient bones visible

"Our results will offer significant advances for the study of human evolution."
Nergis Firtina
| Apr 12, 2023 08:31 AM EST
Created: Apr 12, 2023 08:31 AM EST
science
Archaeological excavations man and finds (bones of a skeleton in a human burial), working tool, ruler, a detail of ancient research.
Archaeological excavations man and finds (bones of a skeleton in a human burial), working tool, ruler, a detail of ancient research.

Ирина Мещерякова/iStock 

Archaeology and radiocarbon dating are about to undergo a revolution thanks to a cutting-edge technique created by the University of Bologna team. The 'invisible' has been made visible by the researchers' use of it on archaeological bones, with unexpected results.

Published in Communications Chemistry on April 11, the accomplishment is the outcome of an extensive study directed by Professor Sahra Talamo and involved the participation of analytical chemistry specialists from the Universities of Bologna and Genoa, as per the Phys.

The team has created a brand-new method for examining ancient bones that, for the first time, allows for the quantification and high-resolution mapping of collagen presence. Collagen is an invisible protein crucial for producing radiocarbon dates and is used to learn more about the evolution of humans.

"Our results will offer significant advances for the study of human evolution," says Talamo, co-author of the study and director of the Radiocarbon dating lab BRAVHO at the University of Bologna, "as we will be able to minimize the destruction of valuable bone material, which is under the protection and enhancement of European cultural heritage and thus allow us to contextualize the valuable object by providing an accurate calendar age."

Novel collagen mapping method makes invisible ancient bones visible
Archaeological bones are a sort of living memory from which we can glean a lot of information.

Sahra Talamo et al.  

The team has uncovered some of the rarest prehistoric bones, and many of these bones are extremely valuable. They are regarded as being a part of our cultural and historical heritage.

Bones can reveal a lot about the lifestyles of ancient populations, including their diet, sexual behavior, health, and migration patterns. Bones, however, cannot provide us with all the information we seek. The amount of collagen maintained in them limits their ability to convey information.

"We used imaging technology to quantify the presence of collagen in bone samples in a non-destructive way to select the most suitable samples (or sample regions) to be submitted to radiocarbon dating analysis," says Cristina Malegori, first author of the article and researcher at Genoa University Department of Pharmacy.

Most Popular

"Near-infrared hyperspectral imaging (HSI) was used along with a chemometric model to create chemical images of the distribution of collagen in ancient bones. This model quantifies the collagen at every pixel and thus provides a chemical mapping of collagen content," she added.

Collagen preservation

Analyzing all the bones available at one archaeological site for collagen preservation is highly challenging, expensive, and time-consuming; more significantly, it destroys priceless material. In actuality, as time passes, human fossils and/or bone artifacts become more and more uncommon and valuable.

"The near-infrared hyperspectral imaging camera (NIR-HSI) used in the present study is a line-scan (push-broom) system that acquires chemical images in which, for every pixel, a full spectrum in the 1,000–2,500 nm spectral range (near infrared) is recorded," says Giorgia Sciutto, co-author of the article and professor of environmental and cultural heritage chemistry at the University of Bologna.

Overall, this cutting-edge and insightful combination of NIR-HSI spectroscopy prescreening and the radiocarbon method offers, for the first time, in-depth knowledge about the presence of collagen in archaeological bones. It also lowers laboratory costs by only dating materials compatible with 14C and increases the number of archaeological bones that can be preserved and are thus available for future research.

Study abstract:

Many of the rarest prehistoric bones found by archaeologists are enormously precious and are considered to be part of our cultural and historical patrimony. Radiocarbon dating is a well-established technique that estimates the ages of bones by analysing the collagen still present. However, this method is destructive, and its use must be limited. In this study, we used imaging technology to quantify the presence of collagen in bone samples in a non-destructive way to select the most suitable samples (or sample regions) to be submitted to radiocarbon dating analysis. Near-infrared spectroscopy (NIR) that was connected to a camera with hyperspectral imaging (HSI) was used along with a chemometric model to create chemical images of the distribution of collagen in ancient bones. This model quantifies the collagen at every pixel and thus provides a chemical mapping of collagen content. Our results will offer significant advances for the study of human evolution as we will be able to minimise the destruction of valuable bone material, which is under the protection and enhancement of European cultural heritage and thus allow us to contextualise the valuable object by providing an accurate calendar age.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/EBwmJgWVO0/spiral-galaxy-wide.png
Dark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universe
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/26/image/jpeg/7sFzPMp4z5mMeh6u5eNlYK8PMWmgkdt1RJf2eX0L.jpg
Inner energy: Drilling 12 miles into the Earth to power the planet
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/fFjMHpnZs4VquHmHoOrFAbxIZyoIU3dKl7XIRtcq.jpg
'We should be scared': Experts warn of advanced AI impact on US elections
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/7WskEnEoDi7IgKjdQd0vODBi7iuIrZ7YllxfDve4.jpg
Land it like SpaceX: China claims breakthrough in rocket vertical landing
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/26/image/jpeg/Wowq4Xzjp3IK34TOgeI14AKtW9Kmk1eNczLNQmtv.jpg
China and Russia just announced a joint plan to build a Moon base. Here's what to know
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/9f9TVfvJwqfmYyh8DP8qt8nPjLHUULE02nqiUtXA.jpg
Boston Dynamics robot dogs to paint art for National Gallery of Victoria
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/oc7xPNDQGtq5sail4SfbHaX1pcI4c42XQaw88g0d.jpg
NASA funds cutting-edge Space pharmacy, futuristic asteroid defense projects
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/09/image/jpeg/pTPeqxOPgjoSb9ETtsTZNmPWWIHNqiMcudnE2YaD.jpg
'Coco': Animal rescue center successfully treats dog for alcohol addiction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/13/image/jpeg/hDauMlGsdw4Ss2mGhB9aOWnB9Mpl5STdPlyIfMws.jpg
James Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever built
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/24/image/jpeg/wTLbGiH7q7zFDKitCQ2YG5kUDEPuJUqN6zfqchod.jpg
Scientists propose using lunar dust to block sunlight. What are the risks?
More Stories
innovationA startup turns e-waste into solar lanterns to solve Nigeria’s frequent power outage problem
Baba Tamim| 11/9/2022
scienceNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
Chris Young| 1/27/2023
scienceOlkaria VI, Kenya: Inside the world's largest single-turbine geothermal plant
Sade Agard| 11/4/2022