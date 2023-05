Our eyes become more vulnerable to vision-related disorders as we age.

Now, in major development, a novel gene-therapy treatment has shown promise in reversing vision loss in primates. This new study lays the groundwork for the future development of human eye age-related treatments.

The results of preclinical trials led by scientists from Harvard Medical School and the biotech company Life Biosciences were announced last month.

The challenge? The team's goal is to create a potential treatment for a condition known as non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION). This disorder causes a painless but sudden loss of vision in one eye due to the lack of blood flow to the optic nerve.