A novel technique to predict volcanic eruptions now possible, thanks to magma 'foams'

Additionally, the magma's buoyance influences the rate of magma ascent.

"When you compare a volcano with a human body, the conventional geophysical methods represented by observations of earthquakes and crustal deformation are similar to listening to the chest and taking body size measurements," said Sumino.

He further explained that these examinations make it challenging to determine what health issue is causing a rumbling in your chest or a sudden rise in weight in these situations. They are simply not detailed enough.

"On the other hand, analyzing the chemical and isotope composition of elements in fumarolic gases is like a breath or blood test. This means we are looking at actual material directly derived from magma to know precisely what is going on with the magma," he said.

The team collecting gas samples from fumaroles in Tateyama Jigokudani (“Hell Valley”) Yuki Hibiya

For the time being, the team has to collect gas samples in the field and transport them back to the lab for analysis. They reveal that this operation is not only difficult, but also time-consuming.

With this in mind, Sumino intends to create a new tool that would allow them to conduct the same analysis in real-time and out in the field.

"We want to be able to detect changes in magma activity as soon as possible," stated Sumino. "Now we are developing a portable mass spectrometer for on-site, real-time monitoring of noble gas isotope ratios from fumarolic gases."

"Our next step is to establish a noble gas analysis protocol with this new instrument, to make it a reality that all active volcanoes — at least those which have the potential to cause disaster to local residents — are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

Abstract:

We repeatedly measured isotopic compositions of noble gases and CO2 in volcanic gases sampled at six fumaroles around the Kusatsu-Shirane volcano (Japan) between 2014 and 2021 to detect variations reflecting recent volcanic activity. The synchronous increases in 3He/4He at some fumaroles suggest an increase in magmatic gas supply since 2018. The increase in magmatic gas supply is also supported by the temporal variations in 3He/CO2ratios and carbon isotopic ratios of CO2. The 3He/40Ar* ratios (40Ar*: magmatic 40Ar) show significant increases in the period of high 3He/4He ratios. The temporal variation in 3He/40Ar* ratios may reflect changes in magma vesicularity. Therefore, the 3He/40Ar* ratio of fumarolic gases is a useful parameter to monitor the current state of degassing magma, which is essential for understanding the deep process of volcanic unrest and may contribute to identifying precursors of a future eruption. These results provide additional validation for the use of noble gas and carbon isotopic compositions of fumarolic gases for monitoring magmatic–hydrothermal systems.