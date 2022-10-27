Nuclear fusion scientists uncover ancient star mysteries in an underground lab

The scientists carried out nuclear fusion reactions deep underground so that their instruments would be guarded against cosmic radiation that reaches Earth's surface.

The mystery of a 13.6-billion-year-old star

The nuclear fusion experiments in question, detailed in a new paper in the journal Nature, were conducted roughly 1.5 miles under China’s Jinping Mountains. The results solve a long-standing mystery about one of the oldest stars ever discovered.

Astronomers have long sought to directly observe stars categorized under the title of "population III". These population III stars are believed to have formed up to 250 million years after the Big Bang. Astronomers have never observed these stars directly — most are thought to have exploded as supernovae eons ago — though they do believe they have spotted stars that came into existence in the aftermath of a population III star's destruction.

One example comes in the form of a star called SMSS0313-6708 that is 13.6 billion years old, making it one of the oldest stars ever observed. The star, located only 6,000 light years from Earth, has mystified scientists due to the fact it has a higher concentration of the element calcium than is expected in such an old star.