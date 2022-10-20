A nuclear war simulation shows the devastation we could face if one country pulls the trigger

The creator said it is "critical" the public understands the nature of nuclear war and what it would entail, as per a report by Newsweek.

Global tensions lead to increased fear of nuclear war

Tensions between the West and Russia have reached unprecedented levels for this century amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The war has led to increased discussion over the probability of nuclear war, with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk — who has helped Ukraine by providing Starlink satellite internet coverage over the country — recently posting a de-escalation plan on Twitter involving Ukraine ceding Crimea to Russia. After the plan was poorly received in Ukraine, Musk tweeted: "if Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter."

Computer scientist Christopher Minson says the war in Ukraine, and the increased fear of nuclear war, has driven a huge amount of traffic to his website, where users can gain access to his simulation.

Minson says his tool is available as a public service to educate users about the consequences of nuclear war. In recent times, it has also served to highlight increased global tensions. In an interview with Newsweek, Minson said "the site has become a bit of a proxy measure for international tensions. Whenever I see a big uptick in usage, I know that something has happened to make the world more nervous. Conversely, when traffic calms down, I know that we're in a relatively peaceful period with no news."