New study reveals a 'nuclear winter' may not have killed the dinosaurs

66 million years ago, something terrible happened to Earth that wiped out 75 percent of species, including all nonavian (bird-like) dinosaurs. Most scientists think a massive asteroid impact at Chixculub, Mexico, caused this and plunged the entire planet into nuclear winter.

But a new study published in the journal Geology may have found proof that this didn't happen to the extent believed, if at all.

The current theory is that a 60-mile-wide (10-kilometer) asteroid hit what was the Yucatán Peninsula one spring. This event was so violent that it kicked up so much dust and debris into the atmosphere that it blocked out the sun for months, perhaps decades. Likened to a "nuclear winter," this would have killed off many plants, leading to the partial or total collapse of the food chain on Earth. The dust shroud would also have caused large-scale cooling of the planet as the heat from sunlight would have been blocked from reaching the Earth's surface.

But, as the new study's researchers found, this does not appear to correlate with some key fossils that tend to be a good proxy for the Earth's climate over time. "We found that there was no evidence for the 'nuclear winter,'" Lauren O'Connor, a geoscientist at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and first author of the study, told Live Science. "At least, not in the resolution of our study," which, Live Science reports, "would have detected temperature declines spanning 1,000 years or more."