A collaborative effort between researchers from Korea, France, and the US has resulted in the observation of a new type of decay where the nucleus splits into four particles, a press release said. The experiments were conducted at the Texas A&M University in the US.

Most of us know about radioactive material that continues to decay together for years to reach a lower energy state. During this process, the element undergoes nuclear changes, which also change its properties.

However, radioactive decay is not limited to heavier elements alone. Even nuclei of lower atomic mass are aiming for lower energy states and this includes common elements like nitrogen, carbon, and one of the most important elements for life, oxygen.