In a new study that pushes the frontiers of cosmology, an international research team led by scientists at Chiba University has tackled one of the universe's most elusive questions: "Just how much matter is out there?"

Their findings, published in The Astrophysical Journal, not only nail down the density of matter in the universe but also introduce a revolutionary method that refines our grasp of cosmological parameters.

Dark vs. baryonic matter

According to Dr. Mohamed Abdullah, the study's lead author and researcher at the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics-Egypt and Chiba University:

"About 31% of the universe is made up of matter. But dig deeper, and things get complicated. Roughly 20% of that matter is 'baryonic,' the stuff we can see—galaxies, stars, and atoms—while a whopping 80% is dark matter."