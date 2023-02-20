This oblong asteroid will have a close encounter with Earth in 2040

2011 AG5 asteroid is "one of the most elongated we've seen"

The Earth was never at risk of an impact from 2011 AG5, but NASA's JPL made valuable observations as it flew by earlier this month. Thanks to these observations, scientists at NASA were able to determine the asteroid's size, rotation, shape, and also a number of surface details.

2011 AG5, as its name suggests, was first discovered in 2011. Now, the new observations revealed an object roughly 1,600 feet (500 meters) long and about 500 feet (150 meters) wide, meaning it is roughly the same size as the Empire State Building. They also showed that the asteroid is dark as charcoal and that it has a slow rotation rate, as it takes roughly nine hours to fully rotate.

The observations were made using the 230-foot (70 meters) Goldstone Solar System Radar antenna dish at the Deep Space Network's facility near Barstow, California.

"Of the 1,040 near-Earth objects observed by planetary radar to date, this is one of the most elongated we've seen," Lance Benner, principal scientist at JPL who led the observations, explained in a NASA blog post.

New observations allow scientists to measure the asteroid's orbit

Crucially, the new observations allowed for more precise measurements of the asteroid's orbit around the Sun. The radar observations helped scientists at NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) refine the asteroid's predicted orbital path, allowing them to better determine whether it could ever be a threat to Earth.