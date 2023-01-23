Here's how to observe comet 2022 E3 (ZTF) before it disappears forever

Now, the comet has passed perihelion, making its closest pass to the sun on January 12. That means that, if you haven't observed it yet, the next few days will provide the only chance you will ever get to view C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with your own eyes.

Green comet could be viewable to the naked eye

Astronomers discovered the comet in March last year using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California.

It stands out in the night sky due to the green hue of its coma, an envelope that forms around comets as they approach the sun. The next few days will provide sky gazers the best chance to view the comet, which may even be visible to the naked eye.

Astronomers have already taken some impressive images of the space rock. One image, for example, showed that its tail was split in two during a "disconnection event" caused by a solar storm.

Here’s my first effort at capturing the “Green Comet”, Comet c/2022 E3 (ZTF). This was a particular challenge due to humid conditions and clouds, but I’m thrilled I was able to capture it at all! pic.twitter.com/t2VGEnfKX8 — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) January 19, 2023

NASA pointed out on its website that the comet is expected to be closest to Earth on February 1. Around that time, it will come within about 26 million miles (42 million kilometers) of our planet. The cosmic object has gradually been shining brighter over the last few days, and it may soon become a magnitude five object, meaning it would be visible to the naked eye in dark skies.