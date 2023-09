A comprehensive analysis of a large set of ocean drilling samples revealed the carbon cycle occurring at record-breaking ocean depths of Japan Trench.

The Japan Trench is a significant geological feature in the western Pacific Ocean. The trench is situated within a subduction zone and is linked to geological activity, encompassing seismic events such as earthquakes and tsunamis. Furthermore, the region is of particular importance in deep-water studies.

Carbon cycle dynamics

Professor Rui Bao of Ocean University in China led the sample study, which showed a considerable amount of "labile dissolved carbon stored in the sediment interstitial water."

As per the official release, dissolved carbon storage suggests that there's a more substantial breakdown of organic carbon in the hadal trenches compared to other deep-sea locations in the open ocean.