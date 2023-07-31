OceanGate co-founder wants to send 1,000 people to Venus by 2050

The deep-sea disaster last month, which killed five on board an OceanGate submersible, is not a hurdle in the plans of its co-founder.

In an interview with Insider, Guillermo Söhnlein revealed that he has much bigger plans for the company. He said he wants to send 1,000 humans to live in Venus' atmosphere by 2050.

"I think it is less aspirational than putting a million people on the Martian surface by 2050," Söhnlein added.

Being the warmest planet in the solar system, it’s not the most conducive environment for humans. However, Söhnlein says that there’s research which points to an area 30 miles above the surface of Venus that humans could theoretically survive.