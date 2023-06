Octopuses are fascinating sea creatures known for their remarkable problem-solving and escape abilities. Scientists have linked their problem-solving skills and adaptability to their highly developed nervous systems, which include a centralized brain and a complex network of neurons distributed throughout their arms.

Previous studies have found a link between the octopus' intelligence and jumping genes, which are active in both octopus and humans. Now, in new research, scientists claim that octopus sleep is similar to human sleep.

Researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) and the University of Washington observed that octopuses exhibit two sleep stages, a quiet and an active stage, similar to REM sleep in mammals.