Octopuses have been captured throwing dirt at each other, photos reveal

“Wild octopuses project various kinds of material through the water in jet-propelled ‘throws,’ and these throws sometimes hit other octopuses. There is some evidence that some of these throws that hit others are targeted, and play a social role,” the authors also add.

A species of octopus found in the subtropical waters off eastern Australia and New Zealand is called Octopus tetricus, sometimes known as the gloomy octopus or the common Sydney octopus. O. tetricus is a species of commercial value that is a member of the genus Octopus vulgaris. The morphology of every species in the O. vulgaris genus is the same. The name O. tetricus translates to "the gloomy octopus" in English.

The typical coloration of octopus tetricus is grey to brown with rufous arm faces that taper toward the tip. Their eyes are normally white in color, and their skin has numerous small, regular-shaped patches and huge, warty structures that the octopus uses to give the appearance of being spiky when it is trying to pass for seaweed. The adults often have a 2-meter arm span (6.6 ft).

Study abstract:

Wild Octopus tetricus frequently propel shells, silt, and algae through the water by releasing these materials from their arms while creating a forceful jet from the siphon held under the arm web. These "throws" occur in several contexts at a site in Jervis Bay, Australia, including in interactions with other octopuses. Material thrown in interactive contexts frequently hits other octopuses. Some throws appear to be targeted at other individuals, as suggested by several kinds of evidence: Throws in interactive contexts were more vigorous than others and more often used silt, rather than shells or algae. High-vigor throws were more often accompanied by uniform or dark body patterns than other throws. Some throws were directed differently from beneath the arms, and such throws were more likely to hit other octopuses. Throwing at other individuals in the same population, as apparently seen in these octopuses, is a rare form of nonhuman projectile use, previously seen only in some social mammals.