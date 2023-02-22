Earthquakes reveal odd 'fluid' rock layer in Earth's solid mantle

What more do we now know of Earth's mantle?

A precise measurement of the mantle layer's viscosity (or thickness), the layer beneath the Earth's crust, has proven to be a challenge for scientists.

Sunyoung Park, a geophysicist with the University of Chicago and the study's lead author, demonstrates that there might be a unique way to measure the mantle's properties. That is, studying the aftermath of intense earthquakes.

Park and her team examined one such earthquake in detail, which took place in 2018 off the coast of Fiji. The quake had a magnitude of 8.2; however, because it occurred 350 miles below the surface, it did not significantly harm or kill anyone.

When the scientists carefully analyzed the data from GPS sensors on several nearby islands, they found the Earth continued to move even after the earthquake had passed. Even years later, Tonga is still moving slowly, at a rate of roughly 1 centimeter each year.

"You can think of it like a jar of honey that slowly comes back to level after you dip a spoon in it—except this takes years instead of minutes," explained Park in a press release.

While the phenomenon had previously been noted for shallow earthquakes, scientists believed the effect would be too tiny to be noticed for deep earthquakes. Therefore, Park's observation is the first to solidly detect the deformation following deep earthquakes.