Rare 505 million-year-old fossil remains have led to the discovery of a new species of the world's oldest swimming jellyfish.

The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), which led the examination of the fossils, has named the ancient species Burgessomedusa phasmiformis.

This newly recognized species' fossil was discovered at the Burgess Shale, a well-known fossil location in Canada. Desmond Collins, a former ROM Curator of Invertebrate Palaeontology, found it in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The examination of the fossils

The fossil examination revealed that the species belongs to clade medusozoans.

This clade is well-known for creatures, such as cnidarians, with a medusa in which a body is structured like an umbrella, also known as a free-swimming body form. Modern box jellies, hydroids, stalked jellyfish, and genuine jellyfish are all members of this lineage.