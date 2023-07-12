Oldest known glaciers discovered in rocks under largest gold deposit

Traces of the world’s oldest known glaciers, dating from 2.9 billion years ago, have been discovered in rocks sitting under the world’s largest gold deposits in South Africa.

This is according to a press release by the Goldsmith Conference published on Wednesday.

Researchers Professor Axel Hofmann (University of Johannesburg, South Africa) and Professor Ilya Bindeman (University of Oregon, USA) have found evidence from relative oxygen isotope concentrations in ancient rocks and physical proof showing firm evidence of glaciers.

“We found extremely well-preserved glacial deposits close to the gold fields of South Africa. This is one of the few areas which remain fairly intact and unchanged from the early Earth. These deposits are fossilized glacial moraines, which are basically the debris left by a glacier as it gradually melts and contracts. These are the oldest moraine deposits ever found. In addition, we were able to correlate this with analysis of oxygen isotopes from these rocks, which showed that the climate must have been cold when the rocks were deposited,” said Bindeman.