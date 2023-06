The oldest recorded Neanderthal marks on a cave wall have been discovered in France.

A team of experts led by Jean-Claude Marquet of the University of Tours, France, discovered the fresh archeological evidence.

According to the official release, a plethora of archeological evidence gathered from many regions of the world has revealed insights into the "cultural complexity" of these extinct ancient human species.

However, not much is known about the symbolic or artistic inscriptions they left behind on cave walls. One major issue is that just a few symbolic markings have been attributed to Neanderthals to date, and the interpretation of these symbols is still up for debate.