The oldest pterosaur bones ever unearthed in Australia, dating to 107 million years ago, have been confirmed by a team of experts, offering a unique look into the life of these formidable, flying reptiles that coexisted with dinosaurs.

Published in the journal Historical Biology and completed in collaboration with Museums Victoria, the study involved scientists examining pterosaur bones that had been found in the late 1980s. The bones belonged to two different pterosaurs, including the first young pterosaur to be discovered in Australia and a pterosaur with a wingspan of nearly two meters.

Pterosaurs were winged reptiles that coexisted with dinosaurs during the Mesozoic Era, according to lead researcher Adele Pentland.