2.9-million-year-old toolkit in Kenya raises new questions

"Though multiple lines of evidence suggest the artifacts are likely to be about 2.9 million years old, the artifacts can be more conservatively dated to between 2.6 and 3 million years old," lead study author Thomas Plummer of Queens College, research associate in the scientific team of the Smithsonian’s Human Origins Program, said in a statement.

The excavations began in 2015

Additionally, a pair of gigantic molars belonging to the human species’ close evolutionary relative Paranthropus was also found at the site. According to Rick Potts, senior author of the study and the National Museum of Natural History’s Peter Buck Chair of Human Origins, the teeth are the oldest fossilized Paranthropus remains yet found.

And their presence at a site with stone tools raises "intriguing questions" about which human ancestors can be credited.

"The assumption among researchers has long been that only the genus Homo, to which humans belong, was capable of making stone tools,” Potts said. "But finding Paranthropus alongside these stone tools opens up a fascinating whodunnit."

The site also featured at least three individual hippos, two of which were incomplete skeletons that showed signs of butchery.