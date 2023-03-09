Olympic pool-size asteroid has a 1-in-600 chance of impacting Earth

First discovered on February 27, the asteroid 2023 DW is thought to have a diameter of around 165 feet (50 meters) or roughly the length of an Olympic-sized swimming pool. On February 14, 2046, the asteroid is anticipated to pass very close to Earth. As of March 8, the Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre of the European Space Agency estimates that there is a one-in-625 chance that the asteroid will directly impact Earth, though this estimate is updated every day.

2023 DW would not strike Earth with the force that wiped out the non-avian dinosaurs 66 million years ago, as that ancient object most likely had a diameter of several miles.

"Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future," NASA tweeted. "Orbit analysts will continue to monitor asteroid 2023 DW and update predictions as more data comes in."

We've been tracking a new asteroid named 2023 DW that has a very small chance of impacting Earth in 2046. Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/SaLC0AUSdP — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) March 7, 2023

NASA continues monitoring to detect any potential threat

At this time, NASA has not issued any alerts or warnings regarding the asteroid. However, they are continuing to monitor its path and will provide updates if the situation changes. The agency is also reminding the public that they are constantly tracking near-Earth objects and working to improve their detection capabilities.