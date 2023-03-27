This new omega-3 can save Alzheimer’s patients from vision loss

In their latest study, they propose a new kind of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) that can make its way to the retina by overcoming the blood-retinal barrier, eventually improving eye function in patients with Alzheimer’s. They also tested the new DHA in mice and came across surprising results.

What is DHA?

DHA is an omega-3 fatty acid that is known for improving brain and heart health. Generally, it is found as triacylglycerol (TAG) DHA in foods like salmon, flax seeds, soybeans, and various fish oil products.

The study authors suggest that DHA is also good for the retina, the part of the human eyes that captures light and sends signals to the human brain so that you can see. However, people with Alzheimer’s often have low DHA concentration in their eye retinas, which makes them susceptible to eyesight-related problems.

Unfortunately, DHA deficiency in the retina could not be treated with the TAG DHA found in most DHA-rich foods and supplements because the TAG form is unable to cross the bloodstream and reach the eyes. This is why the researchers developed lysophospholipid (LPC) DHA.

Sugasini Dhavamani, the first study author and a research assistant professor at UIC, said, “This study uses the novel approach of dietary LPC-DHA that overcomes both intestinal and blood–retinal barriers and improves retinal function.”