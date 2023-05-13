A new study by German researchers is revealing that one in five articles published in journals may contain faked data. This is because these studies are produced by unauthorized “paper mills” that are paid to fabricate scientific submissions.

This is according to a new report by the Financial Times published on Thursday.

The new research further found that the majority of fake research comes from China.

The work was led by Professor Bernhard Sabel, who heads the Institute of Medical Psychology at Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg, and found that pressure to publish had been particularly high in China.

Fake science

“Fake science publishing is possibly the biggest science scam of all time, wasting financial resources, slowing down medical progress and possibly endangering lives,” said Sabel.