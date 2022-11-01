3D printing comes to the rescue of self-healing materials

Advantages of self-healing composites

The research also found that the composite made using this technique was inherently resistant to fracture by as much as 500 percent. This meant that the material was less likely to get delaminated in the first place. Even when it did, the self-healing property of the material would allow it to remain in service for long periods of time.

By increasing the longevity of the equipment made using these composites, the researchers are making them more sustainable. This would apply to a range of equipment made from these composites ranging from wind turbines to automotive components, satellites, as well as sporting goods, the researchers said in the press release.

airplane being deiced iStock/AVZimovskoy

When used to make aircraft wings, the heating elements could also be put to use to remove ice from the wings, whether on the ground or during flight. This would help airlines reduce their dependence on chemical agents for these purposes, the press release said.

The research findings were published in Nature Communications.

Abstract

Natural processes continuously degrade a material’s performance throughout its life cycle. An emerging class of synthetic self-healing polymers and composites possess property-retaining functions with the promise of longer lifetimes. But sustained in-service repair of structural fiber-reinforced composites remains unfulfilled due to material heterogeneity and thermodynamic barriers in commonly cross-linked polymer-matrix constituents. Overcoming these inherent challenges for mechanical self-recovery is vital to extend in-service operation and attain widespread adoption of such bioinspired structural materials. Here we transcend existing obstacles and report a fiber-composite capable of capable of minute-scale and prolonged in situ healing—100 cycles: an order of magnitude higher than prior studies. By 3D printing a mendable thermoplastic onto woven glass/carbon fiber reinforcement and co-laminating with electrically resistive heater interlayers, we achieve in situ thermal remending of internal delamination via dynamic bond re-association. Full fracture recovery occurs below the glass-transition temperature of the thermoset epoxy-matrix composite, thus preserving stiffness during and after repair. A discovery of chemically driven improvement in thermal remending of glass-over carbon-fiber composites is also revealed. The marked lifetime extension offered by this self-healing strategy mitigates costly maintenance, facilitates repair of difficult-to-access structures (e.g., wind-turbine blades), and reduces part replacement, thereby benefiting the economy and the environment.