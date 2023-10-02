OpenAI CEO says hiring AGI as a co-worker is a possibility

Critics and internet users aren’t happy with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s comments in a recent profile published in the New Yorker. Getting right down to it, Altman, who’s being touted in the piece as the man who will bring artificial general intelligence (AGI) into our world, has said that AGI “is the equivalent of a median human that you could hire as a coworker.”

The comment is being viewed as reductive of human intelligence. Critics see Altman’s line of thought as insinuating that people with a medium level of skill and intelligence will be replaced by AGI, which is yet to be realized.