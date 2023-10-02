OpenAI CEO says hiring AGI as a co-worker is a possibility

OpenAI CEO says hiring AGI as a co-worker is a possibilityOpenAI CEO Sam Altman compared the capabilities of AGI to a "median human."Sejal Sharma| Oct 02, 2023 05:59 AM ESTCreated: Oct 02, 2023 05:59 AM ESTscienceOpenAI CEO Sam AltmanWin McNamee/Getty Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Critics and internet users aren’t happy with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s comments in a recent profile published in the New Yorker. Getting right down to it, Altman, who’s being touted in the piece as the man who will bring artificial general intelligence (AGI) into our world, has said that AGI “is the equivalent of a median human that you could hire as a coworker.”The comment is being viewed as reductive of human intelligence. Critics see Altman’s line of thought as insinuating that people with a medium level of skill and intelligence will be replaced by AGI, which is yet to be realized. See Also Related 17 authors sue ChatGPT, say systematic theft on a mass scale US schools ask ChatGPT to help ban 'obscene' library books Not to be confused with generative AI, AGI is a human-level AI machine. It is when a model can perform, emote, and display intelligence equivalent to or beyond that of a human being. It could learn to be a doctor, therapist, illustrator, driver, investor, and basically every other job.Given the power Altman holds in space today, it isn’t precisely astonishing that people are watching his words very closely. Founded in 2015 by Altman, Elon Musk, and Reid Hoffman, OpenAI was initially a non-profit. After 2020, the company’s structure allowed its investors to earn up to 100 times their investment.As per a report by Insider, this isn’t the first time Altman has referred to the term ‘median human.’ In an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast in 2022, Altman explained that AGI would be able to "do anything that you'd be happy with a remote coworker doing just behind a computer, which includes learning how to go be a doctor, learning how to go be a very competent coder."People aren’t happy"Median human" Eugenics/classist vibes allll over this statement. Gen Ai is already bad enough, but if you look at the dehumanizing language these Ceos are using, the tactic is to make you not give a shit about the people's lives they aim to destroy and displace. No one is safe. https://t.co/992rt6dlAY— Jon Lam #CreateDontScrape (@JonLamArt) October 2, 2023Cant express how hard I'm shaking my head..."median human" ...wow https://t.co/Sn7sN8jGF0— Max Jonas (@maxjonas3d) October 1, 2023Speaking to Insider, Brent Mittelstadt, director of research at the Oxford Internet Institute, said, "Comparing AI to even the idea of median or average humans is a bit offensive. I see the comparison as being concerning and see the terminology as being concerning too."As a market leader fronting the latest technology in the AI space, Altman has said in the past that he wants AGI to benefit humanity. “Because the upside of AGI is so great, we do not believe it is possible or desirable for society to stop its development forever; instead, society and the developers of AGI have to figure out how to get it right,” he said in the blog.Governments worldwide have their hands full debating on how to reign in generative AI and its wide-scale implications. Should we take the prospects of AGI seriously even though the technology hasn’t been developed yet? That would be a leap, as is Altman’s statement.AGI = Jobs loss?One of the biggest consequences, if this stuff from a world of science fiction is achieved, would be that human beings would lose jobs. Generative AI, which is much less powerful than AGI, is estimated to cost humans 300 million jobs, according to a report by Goldman Sachs. A newer report by McKinsey says that AI could achieve human-level performance faster than scientists had predicted previously.McKinsey reported that generative AI will perform at the median level of human performance by 2030, and by 2040, generative AI will reach the top 25 percent of human performance. The report says AI will reach a median human's social and emotional reasoning capabilities in the next 3-4 years. This timeline is expected to shift in case of any new developments in the AI space. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You MIT makes a super thin solar cell that can turn any surface into a power plant7 of the maddest ship designs ever conceived by engineersNew developments in Alzheimer's treatmentsYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateIndia’s Aditya L1 mission crosses a major milestoneBAE T-600 drone makes history by dropping a torpedo in a world-firstHow AI can revolutionize health on long-duration spaceflightsIs carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle?Here's why robots are bad at passing CAPTCHA tests — at least in theoryHarvest moon 2023: the last supermoon of the year Job Board