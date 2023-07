An innovative technology recreates organs and tissues on a tiny chip.

The technology could revolutionize biomedical research and provide an alternative to traditional animal testing.

It might also speed up development of new drugs.

What happens when microtechnology and biology come together? We get organ-on-a-chip (OOC).

Organ-on-a-chip is a unique and innovative technology that aims to recreate the structure and function of tissues and organs on a miniature device or chip. The tissue or organ itself can either be engineered or naturally acquired and is grown inside a microfluidic chip.

This technology holds great promise to revolutionize biomedical research and provide an alternative to traditional animal testing. However, the research on this technology is still in its infancy.

Animal testing has been used for a long time in scientific research, as well as in cosmetic testing and drug development. However, it raises significant ethical concerns due to the suffering and harm caused to animals.