The human brain is made up of 100 billion neurons and each neuron could be linked to 10,000 other neurons. Sounds crazy, right? But did you ever wonder where all these neurons come from?

A new study from scientists at the Centre for Genomic Regulation (CRG) in Barcelona suggests that neurons may have originated from peptidergic cells, special secretory cells found in blob-like marine organisms called placozoans.

“Placozoans lack neurons, but we’ve now found striking molecular similarities with our neural cells,” said Xavier Grau-Bové, one of the study authors and a postdoctoral researcher at CRG

What are placozoans?

Placozoans are ancient animals that inhabit warm oceans. They’ve been around for 800 million years and are considered the “simplest animals of Earth.” Their millimeter-sized body (~ the size of a sand grain) lacks any organs and only comprises different types of primitive cells.