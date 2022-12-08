NASA’s Orion spacecraft sends back stunning high-definition moon images

Orion's hi-definition moon imagery

Orion captured a number of images of the moon on its first flyby, before inserting itself into the distant retrograde orbit where it achieved the distance record for a human-rated spacecraft. Those images were, for the most part, quite grainy, and they didn't provide the high-definition splendor many were hoping for.

Orion flew within 80 miles of the lunar surface during its return flyby. NASA

That's likely because those images were captured using Orion's Optical Navigation Camera mounted on the front of the spacecraft. Orion features a total of 16 cameras, with a modified GoPro Hero 4 mounted on the tip of each of its four wing-like solar arrays.

Now though, the moment people have been waiting for has arrived as NASA's newest images provide incredible detail, including a close-up view of the far side of the moon.

This image shows the far side of the moon in high definition. NASA

NASA's Orion spacecraft launched atop the space agency's Space Launch System (SLS) on Nov. 16 for the Artemis I mission. Since that time it has flown to the moon and beyond, breaking a record previously held by Apollo 13 for the furthest distance traveled by a spacecraft made for humans.

What next for the Artemis program?

The Artemis I mission kicks off NASA's Artemis program, which ultimately aims to land humans back on the lunar surface and establish a permanent human presence on the moon that will serve as a stepping stone for crewed missions to Mars and beyond.

Artemis I is a test mission that is allowing NASA to collect massive amounts of valuable data ahead of its upcoming crewed Artemis missions. In a November press briefing, Orion Vehicle Integration Manager Jim Geffre said Orion is functioning very well in space, stating that "all of the systems are exceeding expectations from a performance standpoint."