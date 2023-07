Reverse osmosis is an important technique for purifying water that has been in use for a long time.

A new study shows that our understanding of how it works may be wrong.

This could help develop more efficient clean water systems.

Water is a precious resource that is needed by all living things in order to survive. However, according to the World Health Organization, nearly 2.2 billion people (or 1 in 3) did not have access to safely managed drinking water services as of 2019.

Access to clean drinking water is a crucial global challenge that in some areas relies on desalinating seawater. This is most commonly done using a process known as reverse osmosis (RO).

The phenomenon of osmosis was observed as early as 1748, but RO technology wasn't commercially viable until nearly two centuries later. Sea-water RO (SWRO) desalination was practically demonstrated in the late 1950s by Srinivasa Sourirajan, Sidney Loeb, and a team of researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).